Cienfuegos entrepreneurs hope U.S. tourists will boost scant business

Residents of this small city on Cuba’s southern coast awaken every other Thursday to the Fathom Line’s MV Adonia looming in the bay, but the 704-passenger cruise ship’s visit is fleeting.
Even though large and enthusiastic crowds greeted the ship on its inaugural voyage from Miami to Cuba in May, the Adonia is only in Cienfuegos for the morning, and some residents say they haven’t seen too many benefits trickle down when the Carnival Corp. ship calls in this city known as “The Pearl of the South.”
On a recent Thursday, an elderly woman trudging through the Reina neighborhood gave a quick nod toward the ship at berth and the government’s Transtur buses lined up to take the passengers on a city tour and said, “It really hasn’t resolved anything.”
Read more at InCubaToday.
Comments