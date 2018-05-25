Ex-guerrilla turned politician closes his campaign for president in Colombia

Former guerrilla turned politician Gustavo Petro wrapped up his campaign for president of Colombia on Thursday.
AP
"Loving Pablo"

Movie News & Reviews

"Loving Pablo"

A new trailer for the upcoming movie "Loving Pablo" is based on the book 'Amando a Pablo, Odiando a Escobar', by Colombian journalist Virginia Vallejo, one of the lovers of the late drug kingpin, Pablo Escobar. The film stars Javier Bardem and Pen

​Colombia's B-movie king wants to go global

Colombia

​Colombia's B-movie king wants to go global

For 40 years Jairo Pinill has been been making low-budget horror and fantasy films in Colombia that have been panned by critics but embraced by his legion of fans. Now, as he prepares to receive a lifetime achievement award, he's also trying to ma

Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top

Colombia

Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top

Colombian entrepreneur Miguel Caballero — the maker of high-fashion, bullet-proof clothing — is starting to sell his wares in Florida. He’s also hoping his penchant for blasting employees and potential clients will get him into the Guinness Book o

Colombia’s messy peace tries patience of nation

Colombia

Colombia’s messy peace tries patience of nation

Gregory Morales, a member of Colombia’s FARC guerrillas, talks to reporters at a “normalization” zone near the town of Icononzo. The camp is one of 26 where the FARC have gathered as they begin the transition to civilian life in the wake of a hist

Inside a FARC camp in Colombia

Colombia

Inside a FARC camp in Colombia

FARC guerrillas who moved to temporary camps as part of the Colombian peace deal say the government hasn't kept its promises to create decent living conditions.