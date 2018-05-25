Ex-guerrilla turned politician closes his campaign for president in Colombia

Mery “Balvina” Muñoz, a Venezuelan exile in Colombia, doesn’t have a work permit. So she spends most days singing for spare change, including this song that her mother wrote while she was jailed in Venezuela.
As Venezuela’s economy continues to crumble, thousands of its citizens are trekking into Colombia every day — sometimes by walking hundreds of miles on foot through the Andes — to escape chronic shortages of food and medicine, frequent looting and
A new trailer for the upcoming movie "Loving Pablo" is based on the book 'Amando a Pablo, Odiando a Escobar', by Colombian journalist Virginia Vallejo, one of the lovers of the late drug kingpin, Pablo Escobar. The film stars Javier Bardem and Pen
Subsistence gold miners in Colombia get hit from all sides. The criminal gangs who extort money from them. The multinational companies that dominate the industry. The government that they say wants to regulate them out of existence.
For 40 years Jairo Pinill has been been making low-budget horror and fantasy films in Colombia that have been panned by critics but embraced by his legion of fans. Now, as he prepares to receive a lifetime achievement award, he's also trying to ma
William Rodríguez Abadía, son of Miguel Rodríguez Orejuela, the former boss of the powerful Cali cartel in Colombia, asserts that Netflix series 'Narcos' doesn't have all the facts correct. He spoke with el Nuevo Herald's reporter Catalina Ruiz.
Colombian entrepreneur Miguel Caballero — the maker of high-fashion, bullet-proof clothing — is starting to sell his wares in Florida. He’s also hoping his penchant for blasting employees and potential clients will get him into the Guinness Book o
Longtime combat medics with Colombia’s FARC guerrillas are being offered the chance to get medical degrees in Cuba, now that a peace deal is ending the 50 year conflict. But first they have to pass high school.
Gregory Morales, a member of Colombia’s FARC guerrillas, talks to reporters at a “normalization” zone near the town of Icononzo. The camp is one of 26 where the FARC have gathered as they begin the transition to civilian life in the wake of a hist
After more than 50 years of conflict, creating peace in Colombia isn’t easy. Coca crops are booming, politically motivated murders are on the rise and new armed groups have rushed to fill the void left by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia
For 14 years Inty Maleywa has been painting and sketching in the jungle as a member of Colombia's FARC guerrillas. Now that the group is demobilizing amid a historic peace deal, Maleywa's work is finally being seen in public.