FARC arrives for historic gathering (No audio)

FARC leaders gather in central Colombia for the 10th conference to vote on the recently negotiated peace deal with the Colombian government.
Dog rescued from Colombia mudslide

In the aftermath of a mudslide in Salgar, Colombia left more than 80 dead, police made a fortuitous rescue. A dog trapped in a raging river was pulled out by police, who administered CPR on the pup. The dog survived and is recovering in a shelter.

Orangutan nest building

Atlanta Zoo released footage on Thursday showing its orangutan, Keju, building a nest, using a unique method. Watch Keju simultaneously use a ball and some hay to build a new nest.

How the dog who knows 1,000 words got her name

Hear from Chaser's owner and trainer John W. Pilley as to how long it took for the family to decide on a name "fit her spirit." Pilley has written a book about understanding how your dog is smarter than you think, available at chaserthebordercollie.com.

