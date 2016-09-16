FARC arrives for historic gathering (No audio)

Albeiro "El Nueve" Lopera, a longtime photojournalist who worked with news organizations around the world, including the Miami Herald, died earlier this year. Now his work is being commemorated in a book. Video by Jim Wyss
In the aftermath of a mudslide in Salgar, Colombia left more than 80 dead, police made a fortuitous rescue. A dog trapped in a raging river was pulled out by police, who administered CPR on the pup. The dog survived and is recovering in a shelter.
Colombia’s half century civil conflict has turned large swaths of the country, quite literally, into a minefield. In 2013, Colombia had more landmine-related deaths than any country in the world except for Afghanistan.
Hear from Chaser's owner and trainer John W. Pilley as to how long it took for the family to decide on a name "fit her spirit." Pilley has written a book about understanding how your dog is smarter than you think, available at chaserthebordercollie.com.
After days of staying off the campaign trail due to illness, Hillary Clinton returned with a message about healthcare in North Carolina. It was a big TV day for Donald Trump, who discussed his physical with Dr. Oz and let Jimmy Fallon mess up his hair.