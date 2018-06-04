Clouds of ash billow from Guatemala’s Fuego volcano

Haiti President Jovenel Moise discusses his nation’s electricity needs with Taiwanese officials during his recent visit to Tapei. Taiwan recently agreed to give Haiti a $150 million low-interest loan for its rural electricity grid.
A video posted to Twitter shows Joshua Holt, the Utah man who has been detained in Venezuela for almost two years without a trial, boarding an airplane to the United States after being released from Venezuelan custody on Saturday, May, 25, 2018.
Subsidized eggs and frozen chickens may help to explain why President Nicolás Maduro stayed in power. New York Times correspondents followed his supporters as they enticed undernourished citizens to vote for Mr. Maduro in exchange for food.
Elections are approaching in Venezuela, but many citizens have other concerns. As President Maduro looks to stay in power, thousands are trying to flee. A Times video correspondent traveled to the Colombian border town of Cúcuta. This is what he saw.
Rescue teams work at the scene of the crash of the Cubana de Aviación plane that crashed after taking off from the José Martí airport in Havana on Friday, May 18, 2018. The plane was carrying 113 people, 104 passengers and nine crew members.
A Boeing 737 plane carrying 104 passengers crashed next to José Martí International Airport in Havana, Cuba, on May 18. This video shows a victim being rushed into an ambulance, with fire vehicles also at the scene.
A group of small business owners will gather to protest what they claim to be displacement by a developer who recently bought two shopping centers in Little Haiti and wants to develop condominiums there.