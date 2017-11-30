Teacher from Puerto Rico learns to adapt to life in a Miami high school

More Videos

    Wearing sweaters in class due to cold A/C blowing, speaking English to her students, teaching kids who are reading The Odyssey on their iPhones, those are just a few of the changes Joanyri Hernandez is adapting to. Hernandez, a new ninth grade language arts teacher at Barbara Goleman Senior High, left behind her beloved Puerto Rico, and her students there, in October to start a new life teaching in Miami.

Wearing sweaters in class due to cold A/C blowing, speaking English to her students, teaching kids who are reading The Odyssey on their iPhones, those are just a few of the changes Joanyri Hernandez is adapting to. Hernandez, a new ninth grade language arts teacher at Barbara Goleman Senior High, left behind her beloved Puerto Rico, and her students there, in October to start a new life teaching in Miami.
Astronauts on the International Space Station use amateur radio to talk with students all over the world about life and work in space. In October, flight engineer Joe Acaba made an historic contact with the Maria Montessori Institute Educational Unit in San Cristobal, Venezuela: the first-ever educational ham radio contact in that country’s history, courtesy of the Amateur Radio on International Space Station program. Here’s a look at the excitement on the ground as more than a dozen elementary and middle school students got their chance to talk to a man in space.

Beauplan's commission recently released a 656-page report on the management of $2 billion in loans that Haiti received as part of Venezuela's PetroCaribe discounted oil program. The investigation accuses 15 former government officials, including two former prime ministers and current President Jovenel Moïse's chief of staff, of corruption and poor management.

The United States voted against a UN resolution condemning America's economic embargo against Cuba on Wednesday. The embargo resolution was overwhelmingly approved in the 193-member General Assembly by a vote of 191-2, with Israel joining the U.S. UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said the American people had chosen a new president and the United States would vote against any resolution calling for the lifting of the embargo "as long as the proceeds from trade with Cuba go to prop up the dictatorial regime responsible for denying those (human) rights."

Retired musician Santos Candelaria cares for his sick wife at a federal medical shelter in Manati, Puerto Rico that was set up to treat patients after Hurricane Maria. Every morning, he sings to his wife and the medical staff.

The Río Abajo neighborhood in Puerto Rico’s central mountain region has been cut off from the rest of the world after Hurricane Maria destroyed the only bridge connecting the area to the nearby town of Utuado.