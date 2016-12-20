Giant explosions rock Mexican fireworks market

Social media video captures several explosions at a Mexican fireworks market in Tultepec, Mexico on Dec. 20, 2016.
@LaloGonzalezM via twitter

Guantánamo

Guantánamo Detention Center Zone commander

It's not just the detainees. The current prison commander, Rear Adm. Peter J. Clarke told reporters Sunday Dec. 11, 2016 that he doesn't know when he'll be leaving Guantánamo Bay. 'No transfer orders,' yet. For him. Any for the detainees? No comment

Fidel Castro

Cuba bids farewell to Fidel Castro

Fidel Castro's ashes were driven two miles through Santiago, Cuba on Sunday morning to Santa Ifigenia cemetery, where he was laid to rest. Raul Castro laid his brother's remains in a stone tomb marked with one word: "Fidel." Thousands of Cubans lined the streets to get a glimpse of the leader before the small burial service. His remains were laid to rest after nine days of mourning.

