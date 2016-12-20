Giant explosions rock Mexican fireworks market

What happens when a Los Angeles-based filmmaker and former Sesame Workshop senior executive team up in Haiti? They create LAKOU KAJOU, the country’s first animated Creole-language educational TV program for kids.
It's not just the detainees. The current prison commander, Rear Adm. Peter J. Clarke told reporters Sunday Dec. 11, 2016 that he doesn't know when he'll be leaving Guantánamo Bay. 'No transfer orders,' yet. For him. Any for the detainees? No comment
Fidel Castro's ashes were driven two miles through Santiago, Cuba on Sunday morning to Santa Ifigenia cemetery, where he was laid to rest. Raul Castro laid his brother's remains in a stone tomb marked with one word: "Fidel." Thousands of Cubans lined the streets to get a glimpse of the leader before the small burial service. His remains were laid to rest after nine days of mourning.