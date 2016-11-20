Former Southcom commander huddles with President-elect Trump

Retired Marine Gen. John F. Kelly, who until January was in charge of the Pentagon’s U.S. Southern Command, met with President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday.
Kelly, 66, retired earlier this year after handing off Southcom to Adm. Kurt Tidd, ending a 45-year military career. He lived and worked out of South Florida from November 2012 until January.
In July, the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation announced he was chosen as the new, unpaid chairman of the board of the organization that is raising funds for the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Virginia.
There was no word from the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., where the meeting took place, what if any position Kelly was being interviewed about. But the Marine Times raised the possibility that Kelly, whose Marine son was killed in Afghanistan in 2010, was being considered for Secretary of State.
Saturday, the president-elect met with another retired Marine general: James Mattis, whom a transition statement described as the “real deal” and an “American hero.” Mattis, also 66, retired in 2013 after serving as commander of the Pentagon’s Central Command, based in Tampa.
Centcom has responsibility for U.S. military operations in the Middle East and South Asia. Southcom is responsible for operations in Latin America and the Caribbean.
