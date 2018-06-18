Two firefighters were dating. Porn they shot at work was secret — until now, Ohio fire chief says

It was no secret that two firefighters in Akron, Ohio, were in a long-term relationship.

But pornographic videos the pair allegedly shot at a city fire station were a secret, according to the city’s fire chief — until last week. That’s when a tip came in reporting that fire station-recorded porn was circulating online, according to the fire department.

The tip launched an investigation, which went up the department’s chain of command. The two veteran firefighters allegedly involved — Arthur Dean, 49, and Deann Eller, 42 — were placed on administrative leave, Akron Fire Chief Clarence Tucker said at a press conference Monday.

“I know this department, and this is not who we are,” Tucker said at the press conference. “The job of an Akron firefighter is about selfless service to the community. The job requires running into burning buildings, rescuing trapped victims, and administering life-saving care to people in their darkest hour.”

Tucker wouldn’t elaborate on the content of the videos, how many there were or where exactly they were filmed.

“All of the facts will come out at a later date,” Tucker said.

Both firefighters have been with the department since September 2000, the Akron Beacon Journal reports. In fact, they were hired the exact same day. Neither firefighter had negative reviews in past performance reports.

The two worked at separate fire stations, Tucker said — Dean at Station 9, Eller at Station 3. A pornographic video was allegedly recorded at a third location, Station 11, WKYC reports.

Tucker declined to confirm the location of the porn at Monday’s press conference.

The videos were “shared widely on various porn websites,” the Beacon Journal reports — including one clip in which a naked woman is exercising in a basement gym.

City spokeswoman Ellen Lander Nischt told the newspaper that at this time city investigators don’t think it’s a fire station gym.

“As leaders of this City and this Department, we find these allegations shocking and distressing to say the least,” Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said in a joint statement with the fire chief. The statement added that the allegations “unfairly discredit the reputation of other Akron Fire officers.”

Akron police are not currently looking into the incident, the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. The city said it will take “prompt and appropriate” steps once it wraps up the investigation.