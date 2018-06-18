‘This man is still alive’: His body was covered by a sheet. Then he started moving, cops say

Police thought a teenager died in a shooting at a public housing complex early Monday, authorities said, reported the Chicago Sun-Times.
Officers had said two people were killed and four people were injured when gunfire erupted at the ABLA Brooks Homes public housing complex, CBS Chicago reported. But they were wrong, the news station said. The 17-year-old who was presumed dead from a "catastrophic" gunshot wound to the head was seen still breathing, according to reports.
First responders had covered the teen’s body in a white sheet, which is usually done to conceal a dead body. But medics, who had then started helping another victim, realized minutes later that the boy was alive when police saw his body moving, the Sun-Times reported.
“(Officers) saw a motion, movement, underneath the sheet, said CPD Deputy Supt. Anthony Riccio. “Officers who were present notified the paramedics ‘this man is still alive’ and treatment began on him as well,” he said, per the Sun-Times.
Footage from ABC 7 shows the boy’s pronounced breaths underneath the white sheet. A person who appears to be an emergency responder rushes over to perform CPR. The news station reports that witnesses at the scene were telling officers the teen was still alive. It’s unknown how long the teen was laying on the ground before paramedics resumed their life-saving efforts, ABC 7 reported.
Fire Commissioner Jose Santiago told ABC 7 authorities don’t know how the teenager was presumed dead when he was still living.
"We're looking into it right now,” Santiago said. "We're trying to piece everything together. We're looking at the computers where they put down all that information. Paramedics put down that information.”
The teen was taken to a hospital, where he’s on life support, CBS Chicago reported.
The shooting, which police believe stemmed from an argument during a party, killed a woman in her early 20s, police said, the Sun-Times reported. None of the victims have been identified.
