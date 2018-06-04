A slingshot shattered car windows on an interstate. The culprit drove a semi, Illinois cops say

An investigation into a string of shattered windows was like “finding a needle in a haystack," authorities said. But Illinois police believe they’ve finally cracked the case.

Cars were being damaged along Interstate 74 in Champaign and Vermilion counties in Illinois — and possibly in other Midwest states —starting in March, police said Saturday. Broken glass injured a 3-year-old child in one incident in May, the Indy Star reported.

As the reports kept coming in, police saw a pattern, the News-Gazette reported. Investigators picked up on the timing of the incidents — Wednesday and Friday — and the targets, which were usually minivans that got damaged on the driver’s side, Illinois State Police Investigator Cmdr. Jason Henderson said at a news conference Monday.

Victims said they saw a white semi nearby when the windows were being shot out, prosecutors said, the News-Gazette reported. Camera footage led to a license plate number, and that’s when they discovered who the car was registered to, authorities said.

Police then caught Kevin Casey, 53, using a slingshot to shatter the window on a minivan’s driver’s side sliding door on I-74 on Friday night, prosecutors said, the News-Gazette reported.

They now believe that Casey is responsible for at least four of the more than 40 reported incidents while he was driving his semitrailer, the Indy Star reported. Casey allegedly told authorities he’d been shooting at vehicles while driving. A search of his truck found metal ball bearings and the materials for slingshots, police said, the newspaper said.

Casey, who’s from Janesville, Wisconsin, is now charged with criminal damage to property, aggravated battery on a public way and aggravated battery to a child, police said.

Henderson said he wouldn’t be surprised if more charges were filed in Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia and Wisconsin.