Escaped teen stole bus for his getaway vehicle - and rammed police cars on the way, Alabama cops say

Some residents of Birmingham, Ala., were awakened by a strange sight early Sunday morning: a transit bus careening down city streets followed by wailing police vans.
It all began in the wee hours of the Sunday morning, when officers were called to the Lakeview District of the city in response to a call about two people carrying guns, according to WBRC. When officers arrived, they found two boys: one with a paintball gun and the other with a BB gun.
Police got in contact with one of the boy's mothers, but she told the cops she refused to come and take custody of him, according to the station.
Officers decided to transport the 15-year-old to the Jefferson County Youth Detention facility, according to AL.com. But before they could get him in the door, he escaped.
It was around 7 a.m. when police got word that the boy had allegedly stolen a bus from a nearby depot. They spotted him and tried to get him to stop, but he rammed two police cars instead as he fled, according to WVTM.
It began a chase that wove through the streets of Birmingham. A resident caught part of it on video.
Eventually, officers laid out spike strips, which the juvenile ran over before bailing out of the bus and continuing to flee on foot, WVTM reported. Police lost sight of him.
"The officers used all available resources to safely end this incident. The juvenile suspect took a minor situation to a level that put many lives in danger; to include his own. The Birmingham Police Officers involved in this incident showed great restraint and fell back on the training they received during their careers to ensure everyone, including the juvenile suspect, remained unharmed," Birmingham Police Lt. Peter Williston told WVTM at the time.
Officers captured him a short time later and took him back into custody. "This was accomplished with the cooperation of his mother," Williston told AL.com.
Now the boy will spend time in the youth detention facility, where he will attend school and have the ability to participate in religious sessions, according to WBRC. He has not been charged with a crime.
Monique Grier, director of Jefferson County Youth Detention, said the boy's alleged actions were serious but that everyone had a "duty to care," according to AL.com.
"There is a tremendous need for effective supportive services within the community. It is imperative that our youth have access to positive recreational, vocational, and employment opportunities. Not one of our young people are expendable - and the county doesn't want to see anyone discarded. This instance serves as an additional testament to the importance of community," she told the site. "The Youth Detention Facility believes that family support and community reinvestment can help decrease the number of people that go into the juvenile justice system."
