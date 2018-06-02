Scared baby deer rescued by mama from busy roadway

A driver on her way to work was quick to pull over after finding a baby deer in the middle of the road.
The moving footage — captured by Bremerton, Washington woman, Jessie Larson— shows a petrified fawn laying down in the middle of a street and then being rescued by its mama.
Gently nudging it to safety, the duo slowly walked away. Since the video was posted on Facebook, it's been shared hundreds of times.
"Little one got so scared, she just laid down in the road! Turned my car off and let them have their moment to calm down," Larson wrote.
"And yes...I talk to the deer like they can hear me. I stopped filming so I could start my car and guide them off the road. All are safe and sound."
Comments