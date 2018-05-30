The dangers of right on red

Right-turns-on-red have always been associated with danger, despite arguments from those who claim otherwise. This is especially true when it comes to pedestrians, who are the most vulnerable in the collision.
ATSRoadSafety Pierre Taylor
Naked man shot by Virginia officer in fatal encounter

National

Naked man shot by Virginia officer in fatal encounter

The Richmond Police Department released body-cam footage showing the moment when an erratic naked man lunged at an officer who responded by fatally shooting the suspect. The officer initially tries tasing the man but is unable to subdue the suspect.