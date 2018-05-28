Video shows officer punching woman on New Jersey beach. She's charged with assault

Police have launched an investigation after video posted online shows an officer punching a woman on a beach in southern New Jersey.

Wildwood police said on its Facebook page that 20-year-old Emily Weinman of Philadelphia faces multiple charges, including assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

The Facebook post said an Internal Affairs Investigation is underway and the officers involved officers were reassigned to administrative duty until the investigation is completed.

NJ.com reports video of Saturday's incident shows an officer clubbing the woman's head twice as she's down on the sand. Voices are heard yelling "stop resisting," though it's unclear who was talking.

The video does not show what led to the confrontation.

Wildwood Police Chief Robert Regalbuto says he finds the video "alarming" but doesn't want to "rush to any judgment" until the investigation is complete.

Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr. tells Philly.com the entire episode was a "shame." He said police body camera video shows Weinman spitting on the officers before the altercation began. He said police would release the footage.