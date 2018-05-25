Naked man shot by Virginia officer in fatal encounter

The Richmond Police Department released body-cam footage showing the moment when an erratic naked man lunged at an officer who responded by fatally shooting the suspect. The officer initially tries tasing the man but is unable to subdue the suspect.
Richmond Police Department
Thieves struggle to steal safe from family's home

Police released video showing a three thieves struggling to steal a safe from an Oklahoma City home. “From the looks of it, they may need to spend a little more time in the gym before their next heist," police posted on their Facebook page.