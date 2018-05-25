Box truck overturns in Boston's O'Neill Tunnel

The special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, will likely reach one of two conclusions about the president: Either there is evidence that he broke the law, or there is not. Mike Schmidt, a New York Times reporter, explains the possible outcomes.
The New York Police Department released surveillance video showing the moment a suspect slaps glasses off a 94-year-old man in Queens. The suspect is then seen stomping on the glasses as he makes his getaway.
Police released video showing a three thieves struggling to steal a safe from an Oklahoma City home. “From the looks of it, they may need to spend a little more time in the gym before their next heist," police posted on their Facebook page.
A customer at a New York restaurant became enraged, while waiting in line to buy his food, after hearing several workers talking to clients in Spanish. The man threatened to call the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement