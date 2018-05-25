Teachers on how school shootings have changed classrooms

“I may be asked to give my life.” In their own words, educators opened up about what it’s like to to teach in an era of school shootings.
New York Times Pierre Taylor
Thieves struggle to steal safe from family's home

Crime

Police released video showing a three thieves struggling to steal a safe from an Oklahoma City home. “From the looks of it, they may need to spend a little more time in the gym before their next heist," police posted on their Facebook page.