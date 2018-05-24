White House gift shop put their North Korea summit coin on clearance

When plans for the North Korea summit were still on, the White House Gift Shop made sure to include a commemorative North Korean summit coin on the shelves.
But the moment President Donald Trump canceled that summit, the gift shop was eager to put them on clearance, reported the Daily Beast.
The item — listed as the “Deal of the Day" — seems to be a top seller. After the bargain was posted, the government website crashed.
The coins, originally priced at $24.95, were brought down to a whopping $19.95. They're gold, red and blue and are 1.5 inches in diameter.
According to the Daily Beast, "an archived version of the site states that 'the coin will be made whether or not the summit occurs as scheduled' and customers can 'request a refund but most supporters have said they want this heirloom of political history regardless of outcome.' "
The coin — carefully packaged in a black velvet case — was slated to feature the silhouettes of Trump, North Korean president Kim Jong-un, and President Moon Jae-In of South Korea.
Comments