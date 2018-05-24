Volcanic eruption in Hawaii: Lava, ash and toxic fumes

Scenes from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii, which has been erupting for more than 20 days.
New York Times Pierre Taylor
Crime

Thieves struggle to steal safe from family's home

Police released video showing a three thieves struggling to steal a safe from an Oklahoma City home. “From the looks of it, they may need to spend a little more time in the gym before their next heist," police posted on their Facebook page.

Crime

Man armed with AR-15 goes on shooting rampage

Surveillance video shows the moment a gunman opened fire on Indiana police officers with an AR-15 assault rifle. Police said the gunman, who was shot and later died, was aiming at police officers and police cars. No officers were injured.