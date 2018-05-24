Thieves took everything from Habitat for Humanity house - including the kitchen sink

Habitat for Humanity had dealt with thefts before, Monica Bradley told KTOK, but never something like this.
Bradley, executive director of the Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity in Mississippi, had just worked to put the final touches on a brand new home for William Sanford, his wife and mother-in-law in Meridian, Miss.
But right before the Sanfords were scheduled to move into their house, there was terrible news.
"I"m feeling disappointed and angry. Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity works to help low-income people become homeowners. We have dealt with a lot of situations and never shout out in frustration but this time....this time I can not let this go," Bradley wrote on Facebook.
When Sanford drove to his new home, he realized something had happened .
"We came over to get a termite inspection and when I drove up, I noticed the window of the house had been broken in," Sanford told WTOK. "And when we entered the house, we saw that the countertop and sink, stove, refrigerator and the bathroom in the hallway had been removed."
Not only those, either. Bradley wrote on Facebook that "low-down" thieves had even taken the toilet and the interior doors.
"I know this will have some laughing but the homeowners and Habitat are not laughing ... we are so disappointed that people are stealing from those who are trying to help others," she wrote.
Police have begun investigating and are analyzing fingerprints found at the scene, according to WTOK.
"We didn't see who did it; however, we know that God Almighty did. We are praying for you as you either sell the items or use them in your home," Bradley wrote on Facebook.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family replace some of the appliances. Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity raised $75 on Facebook.
"The Sanford's have completed the process for their forever home only to have someone come and literally pull the rug out from under their feet.," the GoFundMe page reads. "We can not have this precious family go without. They have crossed every T and dotted every I in record time."
Sanford told WTOK he and his family are "devastated" by the thefts but that "we're going to make it by the grace of God."
