He told Starbucks his name was 'Pedro.' But his coffee cup came with a racial slur.

He just wanted a cup of coffee from Starbucks, but it came with a racial slur as well.
A Hispanic man only identified as Pedro told NBC Los Angeles that he was trying to get his caffeine fix on Tuesday afternoon — but a Starbucks employee in La Canada, California, labeled him as "beaner" on his coffee cup. The man told the employee that his name was "Pedro," he said.
"Beaner" is a racial slur used against people of Mexican heritage. Now Pedro wants an explanation for how the "offensive word" ended up on his cup, especially because he told NBC a Starbucks employee called him by his correct name when handing him his coffee order.
Miguel Acosta told CBS Los Angeles that his friend Pedro thinks "that’s not fair.”
“My friend is also sad," Acosta added to the TV station.
A spokesperson for Starbucks said in an interview with Fox11 that "we want to make sure it doesn’t happen again." According to the TV station, the manager at the Starbucks went to Pedro's work and offered him free coffee, gift cards and an apology.
But he refused the gifts and said he just wants one thing: "respect," Fox11 reported.
Pedro explained why he refused the $50 gift card.
"I didn't accept it," he told NBC, "because it’s like an insult overall."
This Starbucks incident comes after two black men were arrested while sitting inside a Starbucks in Philadelphia. Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson told "Good Morning America" that they were there for "a real estate meeting" that they hoped could change "our whole entire situation, our lives."
That day changed their lives — but not how they expected. The arrest was caught on camera, and it sparked a national discussion about racial profiling. It also prompted Starbucks to announce that it will close its locations on May 29 for racial-bias training.
