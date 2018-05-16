Surveillance video shows bus crashing into Marquette University building
Surveillance video shows a Milwaukee County Transit System bus crashing into the front of a Marquette University building on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Three passengers and the driver were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Surveillance video shows the moment a gunman opened fire on Indiana police officers with an AR-15 assault rifle. Police said the gunman, who was shot and later died, was aiming at police officers and police cars. No officers were injured.
Palestinians in Gaza are taking part in mass protests, demanding an end to the 11-year blockade of the territory and a return to lands in what is now Israel. The New York Times’ Jerusalem bureau chief reports from the region.
An Alpharetta, Georgia police officer has been suspended and the department has launched an internal investigation after dash cam video showed the officer swearing and manhandling a 65-year-old woman during a traffic stop.
New Jersey police officers saved a man from a burning car after it caught fire with him inside. Police say that the man fell asleep inside his car and apparently left his foot on the gas pedal, causing the car to overheat and eventually catch fire.
The Fresno Police Department released surveillance video of a jewelry store owner being attacked and robbed at gunpoint by two masked men who forced him to open the safe and tied him up before stealing jewelry and the victim's car.
The C.I.A. has been on a campaign defending Gina Haspel, President Trump’s pick to head the agency, but critics have highlighted her role in interrogations using torture and the destruction of tapes documenting them.