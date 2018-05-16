The complicated process of moving a shark

These sharks at the New York Aquarium find themselves corralled, hoisted, trucked, poked and prodded before finally reaching their new home at the “Ocean Wonders: Sharks!” exhibit.
New York Times Pierre Taylor
Man armed with AR-15 goes on shooting rampage

Crime

Man armed with AR-15 goes on shooting rampage

Surveillance video shows the moment a gunman opened fire on Indiana police officers with an AR-15 assault rifle. Police said the gunman, who was shot and later died, was aiming at police officers and police cars. No officers were injured.

On the ground in Gaza’s protest camps

World

On the ground in Gaza’s protest camps

Palestinians in Gaza are taking part in mass protests, demanding an end to the 11-year blockade of the territory and a return to lands in what is now Israel. The New York Times’ Jerusalem bureau chief reports from the region.