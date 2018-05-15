Cop steps in when dad stabs his 2-year-old daughter and her mom with a steak knife, video shows

Recently released police body cam footage shows the moment the custody exchange of a separated couple's two-year-old daughter went violently wrong in Jonesboro, Ark.
It also shows the quick actions of one police officer in applying a tourniquet to the toddler's arm as she is losing blood quickly and screaming in pain on the hood of a patrol car.
Theodis Coleman, 37, has been charged with second-degree domestic battery after the footage from the April 29 incident shows him raise a steak knife toward the mother of his child while she is holding the little girl.
Coleman remained in the Craighead County Jail Tuesday in lieu of $15,000 bond, according to jail records.
Immediately after saying that the mother should not have called police, the suspect in the video makes a downward stabbing motion, and screams go out. One officer commands him to put the knife down and get on the ground.
"He just stabbed me," the mother of the child can be heard saying as the suspect in the video is being handcuffed.
In the aftermath, the toddler is placed into the hands of a relative, who carries the child to an officer's squad car. That officer quickly applies a tourniquet as blood from her right arm streams onto the hood of the patrol car.
The knife Coleman is accused of using went through the 2-year-old's arm and into the mother's arm, according to court documents cited by KAIT. Both are expected to make full recoveries.
"Officer Blaine Middlecoff was able to act without hesitation to stop life-threatening bleeding because of the training he had received from the Stop the Bleeding Foundation," Jonesboro Police Officer David McDaniel, a department spokesman, told McClatchy.
Earlier in the day, Coleman threatened to kill the toddler’s mother and her family if she tried to take their daughter from him, according to an affidavit obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
When EMS arrived on the scene, the child was flown to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis.
Coleman is scheduled to make his first appearance in court on June 29.
