Keith Richards has a warning for us — and a story about his 'trusty blade' and Trump

Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards says the last time he got angry was nearly 30 years ago, and it was over a man who would be president someday.
In a new interview with the BBC, Richards recalls that Donald Trump was the promoter for the group's Atlantic City stop on its 1989 "Steel Wheels" tour.
When the band arrived for the concert, they found the show billed as "Donald Trump presents the Rolling Stones" — "Trump" in big letters, "Rolling Stones" much smaller.
"I got out my trusty blade, stuck it in the table and said, 'You have to get rid of this man!' " Richards recalled.
Then he joked: "Now America has to get rid of him. Don't say I didn't warn you."
The story of Richards, his knife and Trump has been around a while.
The way it was told in 2015, recounted at a public event by concert promoter Michael Cohl, was that in 1989 Cohl came up with the idea of a pay-per-view event during the "Steel Wheels" tour to take place at Trump's Atlantic City property, the Los Angeles Times reported in 2016.
"I opened my big mouth in the meeting with the Rolling Stones where they go, 'This is all great, but we're not going to be affiliated with Donald Trump. At all. Screw you.' And I go, 'I will control Donald Trump! Don't you worry!'" Cohl recalled.
He worked it into the contract that Trump would remain invisible from any promotion of the event and would not even attend the gig.
But then, just before 6 p.m. on concert night, Cohl said, he found out Trump was holding a press conference.
When Richards found out, the knife came out, Cohl said.
"They call me back, at which point Keith pulls out his knife and slams it on the table and says, 'What the hell do I have you for? Do I have to go over there and fire him myself? One of us is leaving the building — either him, or us.."
Richards and Stones frontman Mick Jagger spoke to the BBC ahead of the group's "No Filter" tour, which kicks off Thursday in Dublin in front of an estimated 70,000 fans.
Jagger shared his own thoughts on Trump, specifically how candidate Trump used the band's "You Can't Always Get What You Want" while he campaigned and after his victory speech on election night.
"He used it on everything," Jagger said. "He used it on every rally through the election campaign. I wasn't the DJ obviously, but if I was Donald's DJ… it's a funny song for your play-out song. When he finished the speech, he played this out, this sort of doomy ballad about drugs in Chelsea.
"It's kind of weird if you think about it, but he couldn't be persuaded to use something else, it was an odd thing, very odd."
