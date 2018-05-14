'Raise your right paw.' Judge swears in 'Pawfficer Donut' as official police cat

SHARE COPY LINK The Troy, Michigan police department swore in its first cat police officer, named Pawfficer Donut. Donut will join the department's Feline Unit and will help with community outreach and raising awareness about adopting animals. Troy Police Dept.

