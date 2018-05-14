'Come this way if you don't wanna die!' People scatter as theme park ride catches fire

A whimsical train ride through the Six Flags Over Georgia theme park sent some guests scattering when it suddenly burst into flames and belched thick dark smoke into the air.
The Marietta Daily-Journal reported that a blaze broke out in the engine compartment of the Six Flags Railroad ride sometime on Saturday evening.
The attraction is a mile-long leisurely train ride through the park on a "beautifully detailed" classic locomotive train. The ride was first introduced in 1967, according to the Six Flags website.
There were no theme park guests on the train when the engine caught fire, park officials told WSB-TV, although two park employees were sent to the hospital for "evaluation." One park visitor was treated on-site and determined to be okay, CSB-46 reported.
Several guests took video of the train from afar. "It's hot! We can't get out, I don't want to go through the smoke!" one person can be heard saying. "Oh my God, it's not going out."
In another video, a few loud popping sounds can be heard coming from the train, startling some guests. Park officials can be seen waving people away from the smoky area. "Come this way, if you don't wanna die!" a park official jokes over a megaphone, leading to chuckles from the crowd.
Six Flags sent a statement to WSB-TV saying “A fire broke out on the engine of the Six Flags Railroad and was quickly contained. No guests were on board. The area was immediately evacuated. Two employees were transported to the hospital for further evaluation. The safety of our employees and guests is our top priority. The train is closed for further inspection.”
In March of 2018, another theme park in Canon City, Colorado had one of its attractions catch fire as well. But it wasn't a train or even a ride at all - it was an enormous animatronic dinosaur. Nobody was hurt, but it did make for some pretty gnarly video.
Comments