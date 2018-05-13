Pastor says security camera captured shot of an angel. Others say it’s just a moth

When Glen Thorman checked a photo emailed to him Wednesday by his home security camera system, he had no doubts about what he saw.

“I said ‘That’s an angel!’ And I was just blown away," Thorman, the East Jordan, Mich., fire chief, told WPBN. The photo shows a blurry image hovering above Thorman’s pickup truck.

Thorman sent the photo, along with a second one showing the shape moving away, to his pastor at Jordan Rivers Church, Deniece Moes, who posted the photos to Facebook.

“It's an angel,” Moes wrote. “I guess there is no question who is watching over their residence while they sleep, and yes, they pray that The Angels of the Lord will surround them and their property.”

The photos were taken by a motion-activated security camera and were not altered in any way, Moes wrote.

Joe Clark, owner of Glass House Photography in Petoskey, Mich., told WPBN it’s possible an insect set off the motion sensors.

“It is definitely moth-shaped in the first photo," Clark told the station. "You can kind of clearly see what looks, or could be interpreted as, wings and a head, but at the same time since it’s not clearly in focus and since it is what it is, there may be room for interpretation.”

Some people commenting on the photo on the church’s Facebook page also saw a moth, while others wrote they are convinced they saw an angel.

“I always knew there were angels watching over us,” wrote one.

In a later post to the church’s Facebook page, Moes suggested the image was unlikely to be a moth because of the night-time cold at this time of year in Michigan.

“Our conclusion remains the same … Angel,” Moes wrote.

