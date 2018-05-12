He wore makeup to the club — but couldn't get in because 'men need to dress like men'

Kingsville, Texas resident Bobby Rodriguez made the 40-mile trek east to Corpus Christi Wednesday night because he wanted to go dancing.

When he made it to the front of the line at Whiskey River nightclub, though, he says he was turned away because he was wearing makeup.

"This homophobic security guard at the door told me i couldn't come into whiskey's unless I wiped off my makeup because there is a rule which thier [sic] are no signs stating that men need to dress like men and so on for women," Rodriguez wrote in a Facebook post early Thursday morning. "I've never been so offended in my life."

But, according to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times, he complied with the bounder's rule and wiped his makeup off, because his bottom line was that he came to dance.

"I literally had to walk back to my car and rip my false lashes off and wipe off my lipstick," Rodriguez told the newspaper. "I was so upset. I mean, who wouldn't be?"

Angela Blohm, the nightclub's owner, told the Caller-Times that Rodriguez' allegations are "just a bunch of frivolous baloney," and acknowledged that her club does enforce a "gender appropriate" dress code. She also said there is no way to prove that the encounter Rodriguez described ever took place.

Both Rodriguez and the Caller-Times noted that there are no visible signs outside Whiskey River making patrons aware of what Blohm described as the "gender appropriate" dress code enforced by its employees.

The Civil Rights Act of 1964 does prohibit businesses from discriminating against citizens, but only when that discrimination is based on race, color, religion or national origin. Sexual orientation and gender identity are not covered.

Though some states offer those same protections to LGBTQ citizens, Texas is not one of them.

Within Texas, 12 of the state's largest cities have ordinances in place to protect the rights of gay people and/or transgender people, according to the Texas Tribune. Corpus Christi, though — with its population of more than 325,000 as of 2016 — is not one of them.

