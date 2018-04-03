He went to buy his brother a PlayStation. His body was found the next day, NJ cops say

Danny Diaz-Delgado wanted to buy his little brother a PlayStation 4 so they could both play video games, NJ.com reported.
When Diaz-Delgado, 20, found a seller on Facebook, he left his Trenton, New Jersey, home on March 23 to meet the person, the publication said.
But Diaz-Delgado never returned home that night, authorities said, NJ.com reported. And police say there was never a PlayStation 4.
His body was found the next day by a passerby, authorities said. He was face-down near a creek, with his hands tied behind his back and tape around his face, The Associated Press reported.
Diaz-Delgado suffered multiple gunshot wounds, an arrest affidavit said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to prosecutors, reported AP.
Authorities described his death as an execution-style killing, according to People.
Detectives later found an empty PS4 box at the home of Rufus Thompson during a search, the affidavit said. They also found a roll of pink duct tape and a television with a cut power cord, NJ.com reported.
The night Diaz-Delgado disappeared, he spoke with Thompson online and went to his bank’s ATM, withdrawing $240, authorities said. A picture of about $240 — in $20 bills — was posted on Thompson’s Facebook the same night, according to investigators, NJ.com reported.
Additional ATM transactions were made on Diaz-Delgago’s account later that night, totaling about $700 in cash, the affidavit said. Investigators say Thompson made two of three transactions, the publication said.
Thompson, 29, was arrested Saturday at a friend’s house on murder, robbery, kidnapping and weapons charges, People reported. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney, AP said.
Thompson is a convicted felon who has served prison time in a 2013 burglary case, the Trentonian reported.
Diaz-Delgado, who has 12 siblings, was laid to rest on Saturday. His friends and family described him as a smart and positive person who was “full of Christ,” according to NJ.com. His obituary says he enjoyed sports, camping and track and field.
