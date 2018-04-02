Hotel guest left out enough pepperoni to fill a suitcase. Seagulls trashed his room.

The British Columbia hotel room didn’t have a fridge, and Nick Burchill didn’t want the pepperoni he’d packed in a suitcase to send to his friends to spoil, he told CBC.
So, before going on a walk, Burchill left the pepperoni on a table near an open window during a chilly day in April in 2001, the network reported. He hoped the air would keep the food cool.
“And that’s when things kind of went bad,” Burchill said.
Burchill, who had been on a business trip, wrote in a recent Facebook post that he returned to an “entire flock of seagulls” in his room at the Fairmont Empress. He estimated there were at least 40 seagulls that had been in his room “eating pepperoni for a long time.”
Things went from bad to worse when Burchill entered the room, according to his Facebook post. He ended up spooking the birds, causing chaos as they tried to leave the room.
“They immediately started flying around and crashing into things, Burchill wrote. “Less composed seagulls are attempting to leave through the other closed windows.”
The disorder led to a “tornado of seagull excrement, feathers, pepperoni chunks and fairly large birds whipping around the room,” Burchill said.
While many of the seagulls made a mad dash for the exit, a few still lingered, Burchill told CBC. He took his shoe off and threw it at one of the seagulls, causing it to fall out of the window, but the other one didn’t leave as easily.
“The last seagull, it was running around the room and this is a fairly large room, nice room — or it was. And I was chasing this seagull around. It had a big piece of pepperoni in its mouth and I could not get it to leave,” Burchill said.
Burchill called the front desk, he said on Facebook. A housekeeper was sent to clean the room.
His belongings were later moved to a different room, the Independent reported. It wasn’t until after Burchill checked out that he found out he wasn’t allowed back.
Burchill decided to write about the incident 17 years later to seek a “pardon” from the hotel, according to his Facebook post.
“I come to you, hat-in-hand to apologise for the damage I had indirectly come to cause and to ask you reconsider my lifetime ban from the property,” he wrote.
Burchill later added to the post that all is forgiven. He’s now allowed back as a guest.
The hotel called the incident a “series of unfortunate events” that happened many years ago, the Independent reported.
“We look forward to welcoming (Burchill) to Fairmont Empress again in the future,” the hotel said, adding that Burchill will be “delighted” to know that its rooms now have “modern amenities and air conditioning to keep his pepperoni cool.”
