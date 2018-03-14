This is why your meteorologist may be wearing purple on Pi Day

Meteorologists across the country are wearing purple on March 14 — Pi Day, in honor of the mathematical constant that begins with 3.14 — to draw attention to a problem in their profession, and in other math- and science-based careers.
The issue is a lack of women in meteorology and similar fields. Only 24 percent of jobs in science, technology, engineering and math are held by women, according to U.S. Department of Commerce data. But women make up 47 percent of the workforce in the U.S.
It’s the third year that meteorologists have participated in #DressForSTEM to encourage women and girls to consider careers in fields currently dominated by men, according to AccuWeather.
“Girls and women think differently than men, in a good way, and have their own set of experiences to bring into the field,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Courtney Spamer said in a statement. “With these unique female perspectives, there could be new innovations and breakthroughs in a whole host of fields.”
From Syracuse, N.Y., to Fort Myers, Fla., men and women — and meteorologists and other newscasters alike — have been joining in.
The morning news crew representing their purple for #DressForSTEM !!! So happy to see all this support for STEM and women in STEM on this #PiDay2018 pic.twitter.com/6crzBy4fln— Kate Thornton (@KateThorntonNC9) March 14, 2018
Women make up roughly half of the workforce, but hold a little less than a quarter of STEM jobs. Join female meteorologists across the country wearing purple today as we #DressForSTEM to show support for the fearless women in STEM careers & encourage the next generation to come! pic.twitter.com/QpOmqF08tl— Dani Beckstrom (@danibeckstrom) March 14, 2018
Women working in science and technology also tend to make more money than women who work in other fields, according to the Commerce Department. And women in science careers also make more than men who work in non-science jobs, data shows, earning on average 40 percent more than men outside the field.
But just like in other science fields, women in meteorology are less well-represented than men — and that’s particularly true at the higher levels, with only about 8 percent of chief meteorologist positions in the U.S. being held by women, according to the American Meteorological Society.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to work with a great blended team,” AccuWeather Broadcast Meteorologist Brittany Boyer said in a statement. “But I have seen stations that only have a male-dominated team, and you just question why there are four or five men when you can have some women mixed in.”
Another meteorologist said it’s important to keep girls who are interested in science and math at a young age engaged as they grow older.
“I think, in a lot of cases, girls tend to typically outperform boys in math and science at young ages,” said AccuWeather Broadcast Meteorologist Julia Weiden, who originally proposed the idea of #DressForSTEM. “But once they get to high school, there’s this divide that happens where girls who are good at math and science decide, ‘No, I don’t want to pursue that as my career.’ ”
