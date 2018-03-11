Missouri is a destination wedding spot — for 15-year-old brides

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 91 IRS scammers call police officer, warn sheriff is coming for him Pause 60 Police searching for brazen vehicle arsonist caught on surveillance video 37 Mom fends off thief attempting to steal truck with 2-year-old inside 75 Surveillance video shows dramatic shootout at Connecticut deli 392 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you 34 Pennsylvania bulldog catches snowflakes during nor'easter 52 Thieves crash pickup truck into store, steal ATM 49 Trump: 'Trade wars aren't so bad' 32 Worst of nor'easter to be felt Wednesday and Thursday 10 Man trying to flee police gets hit with his own car Video Link copy Embed Code copy

In 2014, Brittany Koerselman was 15 and pregnant with the child of her 21-year-old boyfriend Jeremie Rook. With police bearing down on Jeremie with possible statutory rape charges, the Iowa couple made a trip to Missouri where 15-year-olds are allowed to marry with the consent of only one parent. Tammy Ljungblad and Eric Adler The Kansas City Star

