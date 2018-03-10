Teacher coached young boys to perform sexual acts at baseball lessons, Indiana cops say

Joe Kimerer, a fourth-grade teacher at Amelia Earhart Elementary School in Lafayette, Ind., was supposed to be giving the boys private baseball lessons, teaching them how to pitch.
But according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the Lafayette Journal & Courier, from at least as far back as the summer of 2014, and through Feb. 26, those private baseball lessons were the stuff of parents’ nightmares.
The newspaper reported that Kimerer, 46, took time out of those private lessons to encourage the boys to masturbate and to take photos and videos of the act for him.
The affidavit also stated that he routinely asked the boys about their genitals and about the changes in their bodies as they went through puberty.
He was arrested Friday morning and faces 13 felony charges, including vicarious sexual gratification with a victim under 14 years, child exploitation with intent to satisfy sex desires, and child solicitation, according to Tippecanoe County Jail records. He remained in jail Saturday on a $500,000 bond.
His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday.
According to a Lafayette Police Department news release, Kimerer’s suspected victims were 12-13 years old. The investigation into Kimerer began on Feb. 27, the same day the school district placed him on home duty.
But in a previous statement to parents on March 1, Lafayette School Corp. Superintendent Les Huddle referred to an Earhart “staff member” as being placed on administrative leave, not a faculty member.
According to RTV6, Kimerer admitted to investigators that some of the conversations surrounding the boys’ bodies did in fact take place and that they had “gone too far.”
Huddle told the Journal & Courier that Kimerer had no prior disciplinary actions in his time teaching in Lafayette. He had been an educator for 18 years, also serving as an assistant baseball coach at Jefferson High School for part of that time.
According to WLFI, Lafayette police believe there are more victims than those who have come forward.
