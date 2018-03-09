Georgia grandmother told kids to wait in the car. Then she shot their mother 4 times.

Elizabeth “Betsy” Wall took the boys to her pick-up truck and told them to wait, WSB-TV reported.
The 64-year-old woman was supposed to take her grandsons swimming in June 2016, authorities said. But instead she drove them to Jenna Wall’s parents’ home in Cobb County, Georgia, WXIA said. Jenna Wall had been staying there amid a separation from Wall’s son, Jerrod. The couple was in the middle of a messy divorce and had shared custody of their two young sons, according to WSB-TV.
The boys had been playing upstairs before Wall took them to the car. While they waited, she called her son and told him to get the boys from Jenna’s house, authorities said, and disconnected the phone, WXIA reported.
Then she shot Jenna Wall four times, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.
Jerrod Wall got to the home and found his mother mother holding the gun to her head, authorities said. Jenna Wall was dead on the kitchen floor, WXIA said.
Elizabeth Wall had researched shootings and bought a gun more than two months before gunning down the 35-year-old kindergarten teacher, police said, AJC reported.
Prosecutors said searches through Wall’s phone found disparaging text messages about the victim, and searches on murder suicides and wrongful death liability, WXIA reported.
Court records show Jenna Wall filed for divorce in 2015 and said her marriage to Jerrod was “irretrievably broken,” AJC reported. Jerrod Wall alleged Jenna had had an affair and denied him the right to see their sons, according to the newspaper.
Wall pleaded guilty, but mentally ill, to murder, on Friday, AJC said. She was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Her attorney, Jimmy Berry, told WSB-TV that Wall is “very remorseful about what happened.”
Wall said in court that she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and severe chronic depression, the news station reported.
Berry said after Wall’s arrest that she spent time at a mental facility, AJC reported.
Jerrod Wall wasn’t in court on Friday, WSB-TV said.
