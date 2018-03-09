IRS scammers call police officer, warn sheriff is coming for him

Two bulldog puppies had some fun playing in the snow in Pennsylvania as a nor’easter was set to dump a foot of snow on the northeast on Wednesday, March 7. It was the second nor’easter to hit the northeast in less than a week. The National Weather Service predicted more than a foot of snow to fall in areas west of Philadelphia. Heavy snowfall rates with whiteout conditions were expected before the snow tapered off in the evening. This video shows Odin and Liza, two one-year-old bulldog siblings, playing in the snow in Pottstown. Liza can be seen attempting to catch snowflakes on her tongue.