Police searching for brazen vehicle arsonist caught on surveillance video

Mom fends off thief attempting to steal truck with 2-year-old inside

Surveillance video shows dramatic shootout at Connecticut deli

These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

Pennsylvania bulldog catches snowflakes during nor'easter

Thieves crash pickup truck into store, steal ATM

Trump: 'Trade wars aren't so bad'

Worst of nor'easter to be felt Wednesday and Thursday

Man trying to flee police gets hit with his own car

Baltimore students stage 'lie-in' for gun control

IRS scammers call police officer, warn sheriff is coming for him

In a warning about IRS scam call season, the Midland Police Department in Texas shared a video on Facebook of Officer Stief's 30 minute-phone call with "six different 'IRS' representatives."
Midland Police Department
Stockton, California police released surveillance video of a brazen arson, hoping someone can help identify the man seen lighting an SUV on fire. In the video, a man is seen casually pouring a flammable liquid on the vehicle before lighting it on fire and then driving away. The incident happened on Saturday, March 3, 2018. No one was injured.

Police released dramatic surveillance of shooting that occurred at a Bridgeport, Connecticut deli on February 27, 2018. In the video, two men are seen getting out of a vehicle and opening fire on several unsuspecting customers gathered inside the store. One of the suspects is seen accidentally shooting his accomplice in the arm with an AR-15 rifle. Police said four people were shot during the incident including, one person in the buttocks, one person in the stomach and another in the hand.

American women have come far since the first women's rights convention in 1848. The first female conductor, speaker of the house, astronaut to walk in space, chess grandmaster and others explain what it was like to break the glass ceiling in their field, and what is next for America's women.

Two bulldog puppies had some fun playing in the snow in Pennsylvania as a nor’easter was set to dump a foot of snow on the northeast on Wednesday, March 7. It was the second nor’easter to hit the northeast in less than a week. The National Weather Service predicted more than a foot of snow to fall in areas west of Philadelphia. Heavy snowfall rates with whiteout conditions were expected before the snow tapered off in the evening. This video shows Odin and Liza, two one-year-old bulldog siblings, playing in the snow in Pottstown. Liza can be seen attempting to catch snowflakes on her tongue.

D.C. police have released surveillance video showing a brazen theft of an ATM on January 19, 2018. The video shows a pickup truck violently crashing through the wall of the 7-Eleven. Once inside, the suspects loaded the ATM onto the bed of the truck before fleeing the scene. The truck used to crash through the business was later recovered, as were parts of the stolen ATM.

His plan to escape police didn't go so well. Fairfax County Police in Virginia said in a tweet that this video shows a "man trying to escape our officers, but his plan gets foiled when he's hit by his own car." The incident happened on March 4, 2018.

The US Northeast was bracing on March 6 for a second nor’easter just days after a storm blasted the region with rain, wind, and snow. Several areas were still without power because of the earlier storm. The upper Midwest and northern Plains saw heavy snow on Tuesday as a cold weather system barreled east. The coastal low pressure system that will produce the nor’easter is expected to begin making itself felt late Tuesday, with the worst of the storm hitting Wednesday into Thursday.

Baltimore students staged a “lie-in” in front of city hall on Tuesday, March 6, lying on the plaza for 17 minutes – one minute for each of the people shot and killed at a Parkland, Florida, high school last month. Hundreds of students walked out of class and marched to city hall to call for stricter gun control legislation. Batimore Mayor Catherine Pugh and Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa spoke to the students.

Video released by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office shows a bar fight between three men, including the victim who was holding his 4-year-old daughter. The incident took place on January 25, 2018, at Crossroads Pizza & Wings Bar in Pine, Colorado. One of the suspects has been arrested and faces charges of first-degree assault-extreme indifference, second-degree assault — serious bodily injury and child abuse. The other suspect has not been identified. The victim was airlifted to an area hospital with serious bodily injuries, the sheriff’s office said. He was later charged with misdemeanor child abuse for his alleged involvement in a barroom brawl while holding his daughter. The child was not injured in the incident.

A five-year-old skier lost conscious after she was left dangling from a chairlift at the Bear Mountain Ski Resort in Big Bear Lake, California, on Sunday, March 3. ABC 7 reported the girl’s ski instructor caught her hoodie after she slipped out of the chairlift. Video from Ryan King shows a crowd of skier gathering below the chairlift with a tarp to catch the girl. The girl suffered some bruising in the incident, according to ABC7.

The actions of quick thinking police officers saved the life of a choking puppy in Massachusetts. A nine-week-old puppy was rushed to the North Reading’s police station on March 4, where officers and fire fighters performed CPR on the puppy for ten-minutes. Luckily, the food the puppy was choking on was dislodged.

Video of a San Antonio, Texas, driver confronting a man for drunk driving after he crashed into concrete highway divider has gone viral on Twitter. Deandre Lewis filmed the man crash into a barrier on West Military Drive on Feb. 27. KSAT reported 61-year-old Manuel Rodriguez-Rojas was arrested for driving while impaired.

Several people rushed to the aid of a man trapped beneath the snow following an avalanche on March 2 in Squaw Valley in northern California. The Placer County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that there were no fatalities or life-threatening injuries following the avalanche. However, the Squaw Valley ski resort closed as a result of the avalanche. In a video of the rescue effort people can be seen digging with their hands and with shovels in an effort to help the man. Speaking to Storyful, the person who recorded the video said that the man in blue (as seen in the footage) first spotted the man submerged in snow. He told Storyful that Squaw Valley is a client-safety first resort.