Pennsylvania bulldog catches snowflakes during nor'easter

Several people rushed to the aid of a man trapped beneath the snow following an avalanche on March 2 in Squaw Valley in northern California. The Placer County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that there were no fatalities or life-threatening injuries following the avalanche. However, the Squaw Valley ski resort closed as a result of the avalanche. In a video of the rescue effort people can be seen digging with their hands and with shovels in an effort to help the man. Speaking to Storyful, the person who recorded the video said that the man in blue (as seen in the footage) first spotted the man submerged in snow. He told Storyful that Squaw Valley is a client-safety first resort.