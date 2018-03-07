McDonald’s is flipping its golden arches for the first time. Here’s why.

McDonald’s iconic golden arch will be flipped to a W for women on Thursday, the company says.
The company is turning its logo upside down on all its digital channels, such as Twitter and Instagram, for International Women’s Day, said McDonald’s global chief diversity officer Wendy Lewis, Business Insider reported.
Upside-down arches will replace right-side up arches for the first time in brand history to honor the “extraordinary accomplishments of women everywhere,” Lewis said, according to CNN.
A hundred restaurants will have special “packaging, crew shirts and hats, and bag stuffers” to celebrate,” McDonald’s said.
“We have a long history of supporting women in the workplace, giving them the opportunity to grow and succeed,” spokeswoman Lauren Altmin told CNBC. “In the U.S. we take pride in our diversity and we are proud to share that today, six out of 10 restaurant managers are women.”
If you’re driving past a McDonald’s in Lynwood, California, it may actually have an upside-down arch. That’s because Patricia Williams, a franchisee, flipped her restaurant’s sign in honor of International Women’s Day, Business Insider reported.
Saw this McDonald’s sign upside down in Lynwood. pic.twitter.com/MFrf4rudzi— Reuben Hernandez (@reuben81691) March 7, 2018
Some people aren’t impressed with the company’s decision, saying the move is just an empty gesture.
McDonalds: In celebration of women we are flipping the arches upside down.— bogwolf (@truebe) March 7, 2018
Or you could give your employees better benefits.
McD: Look it's a W!
Maybe a living wage? Better family leave? A career path forward in the face of automation?
McD: The W stands for women.
Others celebrated Williams’ decision to flip her restaurant’s logo.
Patricia Williams, the @McDonalds franchisee, flipped her restaurant's sign in honor of International Women's Day on Thursday. The brand is doing the same across various channels. Cool! https://t.co/WVMnlNu0mD— Kate Good (@kategood) March 7, 2018
It remains to be seen if other owners will follow suit.
Companies have recently begun using International Women’s Day to express their views on gender equality, CNN said.
