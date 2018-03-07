He stole a car and boarded an empty plane, Illinois cops say. He was running from zombies.

The zombies are coming.
At least that’s what Justin Deemie thought at around 3 a.m. Feb. 17 in Peoria, Illinois, authorities said.
His fear of an impending zombie apocalypse apparently motivated him to act. Prosecutor Steve Pattelli says Deemie broke into a neighbor’s apartment to steal the keys to her car so he could flee to the airport, the Journal-Star reported.
When Deemie, 27, got to Peoria International Airport, he allegedly tried to ram it into a terminal, Peoria Public Radio said. Then he breached security to get onto a tarmac and board an empty plane, Patelli said.
After leaving the airport, authorities say Deemie tried to break into a sheriff’s deputy’s car, WMBD reported. He picked up a landscaping brick and threw it through a back window, the Journal-Star said.
His plan was to drive to Florida, Patteli said, the newspaper reported. Though authorities didn’t say why he chose the Sunshine State as his destination.
The deputy was able to turn off his car remotely, the Journal-Star said. He and others caught Deemie after he tried to run away, the newspaper said.
Deemie was hospitalized, but that was more a result of the drugs he had consumed than any possible injuries he suffered, Patelli said, the Journal-Star reported.
Deemie’s alleged antics shut down the airport for more than three hours, WMBD said. About a half dozen flights were delayed or canceled, the Journal-Star reported.
He was indicted Tuesday on charges of home invasion, criminal damage to government-supported property and other offenses, the newspaper said.
