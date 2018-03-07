More Videos

Worst of nor'easter to be felt Wednesday and Thursday 32

Baltimore students stage 'lie-in' for gun control 35

5-year-old skier left dangling from Bear Mountain chair lift 63

Video shows man in bar fight while holding his 4-year-old daughter 71

Police in Massachusetts save choking puppy’s life 74

San Antonio driver's confrontation with alleged drunk driver goes viral 42

Man dug out of snow following avalanche at California ski resort 36

Myrtle Beach releases body cam footage from viral McDonald's incident 323

Satellite imagery shows massive nor'easter making its way through coastal states 30

Nor'easter doesn't keep construction crew from working in Massachusetts 47

Man trying to flee police gets hit with his own car

His plan to escape police didn't go so well. Fairfax County Police in Virginia said in a tweet that this video shows a "man trying to escape our officers, but his plan gets foiled when he's hit by his own car." The incident happened on March 4, 2018.
Fairfax County Police
The US Northeast was bracing on March 6 for a second nor’easter just days after a storm blasted the region with rain, wind, and snow. Several areas were still without power because of the earlier storm. The upper Midwest and northern Plains saw heavy snow on Tuesday as a cold weather system barreled east. The coastal low pressure system that will produce the nor’easter is expected to begin making itself felt late Tuesday, with the worst of the storm hitting Wednesday into Thursday.

Baltimore students staged a “lie-in” in front of city hall on Tuesday, March 6, lying on the plaza for 17 minutes – one minute for each of the people shot and killed at a Parkland, Florida, high school last month. Hundreds of students walked out of class and marched to city hall to call for stricter gun control legislation. Batimore Mayor Catherine Pugh and Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa spoke to the students.

Video released by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office shows a bar fight between three men, including the victim who was holding his 4-year-old daughter. The incident took place on January 25, 2018, at Crossroads Pizza & Wings Bar in Pine, Colorado. One of the suspects has been arrested and faces charges of first-degree assault-extreme indifference, second-degree assault — serious bodily injury and child abuse. The other suspect has not been identified. The victim was airlifted to an area hospital with serious bodily injuries, the sheriff’s office said. He was later charged with misdemeanor child abuse for his alleged involvement in a barroom brawl while holding his daughter. The child was not injured in the incident.

A five-year-old skier lost conscious after she was left dangling from a chairlift at the Bear Mountain Ski Resort in Big Bear Lake, California, on Sunday, March 3. ABC 7 reported the girl’s ski instructor caught her hoodie after she slipped out of the chairlift. Video from Ryan King shows a crowd of skier gathering below the chairlift with a tarp to catch the girl. The girl suffered some bruising in the incident, according to ABC7.

The actions of quick thinking police officers saved the life of a choking puppy in Massachusetts. A nine-week-old puppy was rushed to the North Reading’s police station on March 4, where officers and fire fighters performed CPR on the puppy for ten-minutes. Luckily, the food the puppy was choking on was dislodged.

Video of a San Antonio, Texas, driver confronting a man for drunk driving after he crashed into concrete highway divider has gone viral on Twitter. Deandre Lewis filmed the man crash into a barrier on West Military Drive on Feb. 27. KSAT reported 61-year-old Manuel Rodriguez-Rojas was arrested for driving while impaired.

Several people rushed to the aid of a man trapped beneath the snow following an avalanche on March 2 in Squaw Valley in northern California. The Placer County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that there were no fatalities or life-threatening injuries following the avalanche. However, the Squaw Valley ski resort closed as a result of the avalanche. In a video of the rescue effort people can be seen digging with their hands and with shovels in an effort to help the man. Speaking to Storyful, the person who recorded the video said that the man in blue (as seen in the footage) first spotted the man submerged in snow. He told Storyful that Squaw Valley is a client-safety first resort.

Residents in Scituate, Massachusetts, were urged to evacuate before high tide and flooding associated with it during a nor’easter on Friday, March 2. Local officials declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm, a news report said. The coastal town suffered major flooding during a nor’easter in January. Officials warned emergency workers may not be able to get to people if they are stuck during the storm. The nor’easter battered the northeast on Friday with wind gusts up to 60-70 miles per hour in some locations. Heavy rain and snow was expected with the storm. This video shows construction work during the storm on Friday morning.

The San Diego Police Department released surveillance video that captured an apparently unprovoked attack at a video rental machine outside a 7-Eleven on February 15, 2018. In the video, the victim is standing outside the store using a Redbox machine when the male suspect walks up and stands behind her. After a short time, he pushes her to the ground causing minor injuries, according to police. The victim did not know the suspect.

President Donald Trump said he will impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports in response to what he called decades of unfair trade policies. Trump summoned steel and aluminum executives to the White House and told them that next week he would levy penalties of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum imports.

NASA launched an advanced weather satellite, the GOES-S (Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite), from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on March 1. The satellite, launched via an Atlas V rocket, will be used to carry out near real-time tracking of storm systems, lightning and wildfires in the western US, according to a NASA press release.

Panic gripped Dalton (Georgia) High School students on February 28 following reports of an armed teacher who had locked himself in a classroom. Dalton Police told reporters at least one shot was fired, prompting the principal to put the school on lockdown. Police said at least one student sustained an ankle injury during an evacuation.After roughly 45 minutes, the teacher, identified as 53-year-old Jesse Randal Davidson, was taken into custody without incident.