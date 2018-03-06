Jailed couple accused of grisly double murder may try to get married. But can they?

A couple accused of committing two gruesome murders in Missoula, Montana last summer may try to get married, court documents show.
But prison officials aren’t sure how they’d handle the request, the Missoulian reported.
The dismembered, partially decomposing bodies of Marilynn Pickett, 15, and Jackson Wiles, 24, were found in plastic tubs filled with chemicals in the basement of a home last August, ABCFOX Montana reported. Investigators say the victims were stabbed to death, according to People.
An informant later told police that a friend who lives with Tiffanie Pierce, 23, said the woman came home in the middle of the night claiming she and Augustus Standingrock, 26, had “stabbed someone,” People reported.
Never miss a local story.
Pierce allegedly told her roommate Standingrock attacked the two victims after inviting them over, and she stabbed one of them when they tried to get away, the publication said.
Detectives found 12 bottles of hydrochloric acid, most of which were empty, the Missoulian reported. Police say three bottles of ammonia were also recovered from the home.
The couple was arrested on homicide charges, KGVO reported. Prosecutors called the killings “brutal,” the radio station reported.
Incarcerated since their arrest and barred from being in contact with each other, the couple may want to tie the knot, according to jail records, which show that they’ve been sent marriage application material.
“I hope you’re ready to accept Tiffanie into the family,” Standingrock wrote to his mother, according to documents, the Missoulian reported.
Chief Detention Officer Reese Richter told the newspaper he doesn’t know of a case where two inmates got married in custody, in his more than two decades working at the jail.
“To be perfectly honest, I just don’t know what we would do about that because I’ve never had to deal with it,” Richter said.
Public information officer Amy Barton told the Missoulian that marriages between inmates don’t even happen at Montana State Prison — unless it’s a non-inmate and a prisoner.
The Department of Corrections’ inmate marriage policy says co-defendants of an ongoing investigation or active court case can’t get married until all cases have been fully adjudicated, the newspaper said.
Comments