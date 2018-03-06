Man got into a brutal bar fight – while holding his 4-year-old daughter, Colorado cops say

Police in Jefferson County, Colorado are investigating after a brutal bar fight left one man airlifted to a hospital for emergency care – and nearly involved a 4-year-old daughter caught in the crossfire.
Police released surveillance video Monday of the January fight, which shows 39-year-old Richard Brown yelling at a group of men while holding his 4-year-old daughter in his left arm, the Denver Post reported.
Brown’s family told FOX 31 that they were at the restaurant eating dinner when the fight happened. They say Brown didn’t have a chance to put down his daughter.
At first, the fight is just verbal. Then a man, reaching over the child, lands a back-handed slap right in Brown’s face. Brown lunges at the man’s shoulder, but misses.
Never miss a local story.
After that, it’s a free for all. Another man in a hoodie pulls back and beats Brown in the head over and over again, then moves in front and punches him in the face several more times.
Brown staggers back, still somehow carrying his daughter. Someone else grabs the child from him and holds onto her as the man in the hoodie rears up and hits Brown full-force in the face yet again. . . and again, and again.
Brown falls back and the child is pulled to safety. The attackers pile onto him and continue beating him in the face, side and back. One knees him in the chin and kicks him. Eventually, he staggers to his knees and the video ends.
Brown was later given a summons for misdemeanor child abuse, FOX 31 reported. Authorities say he had multiple opportunities to get the child out of harms way.
Police have arrested Joel Wilson, 31, in connection to the assault, the Denver Post reported. He’s charged with extreme indifference and other offenses, the newspaper said.
But cops are still looking for one last man, who was described as bearded, about 5 feet 8 inches and in his mid-20s.
Comments