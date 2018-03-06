Man got into a brutal bar fight – while holding his 4-year-old daughter, Colorado cops say

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 52 Thieves crash pickup truck into store, steal ATM Pause 49 Trump: 'Trade wars aren't so bad' 32 Worst of nor'easter to be felt Wednesday and Thursday 10 Man trying to flee police gets hit with his own car 35 Baltimore students stage 'lie-in' for gun control 63 5-year-old skier left dangling from Bear Mountain chair lift 71 Video shows man in bar fight while holding his 4-year-old daughter 74 Police in Massachusetts save choking puppy’s life 42 San Antonio driver's confrontation with alleged drunk driver goes viral 36 Man dug out of snow following avalanche at California ski resort Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Video released by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office shows a bar fight between three men, including the victim who was holding his 4-year-old daughter. The incident took place on January 25, 2018, at Crossroads Pizza & Wings Bar in Pine, Colorado. One of the suspects has been arrested and faces charges of first-degree assault-extreme indifference, second-degree assault — serious bodily injury and child abuse. The other suspect has not been identified. The victim was airlifted to an area hospital with serious bodily injuries, the sheriff’s office said. He was later charged with misdemeanor child abuse for his alleged involvement in a barroom brawl while holding his daughter. The child was not injured in the incident. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

