Officers save choking puppy rushed to station by panicked owners, dramatic video shows

The actions of quick thinking police officers saved the life of a choking puppy in Massachusetts. A nine-week-old puppy was rushed to the North Reading’s police station on March 4, where officers and fire fighters performed CPR on the puppy for ten-minutes. Luckily, the food the puppy was choking on was dislodged. North Reading Police Department

