‘You’re done driving:’ 20-year-old catches suspected drunk driver — and confronts him, video shows

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:31 College basketball player surprises woman living out of car with fresh pizza Pause 5:34 National identity is made up 3:51 Most Americans want more gun control. Why doesn't it happen? 0:21 Deer runs through downtown Louisville, dives into river 1:27 Former President Bill Clinton pays his respects to Billy Graham 2:09 16 inmates face charges after brawl at maximum security prison 2:09 Louisiana prisoners made Rev. Billy Graham's casket 2:08 See two views of dramatic Southwest Airlines plane engine fire 3:29 Woman pays nearly $500 water bill in pennies 2:29 Mother and daughter shoot attempted armed robber at Tulsa liquor store Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Video of a San Antonio, Texas, driver confronting a man for drunk driving after he crashed into concrete highway divider has gone viral on Twitter. Deandre Lewis filmed the man crash into a barrier on West Military Drive on Feb. 27. KSAT reported 61-year-old Manuel Rodriguez-Rojas was arrested for driving while impaired. Deandre Lewis via Storyful

Video of a San Antonio, Texas, driver confronting a man for drunk driving after he crashed into concrete highway divider has gone viral on Twitter. Deandre Lewis filmed the man crash into a barrier on West Military Drive on Feb. 27. KSAT reported 61-year-old Manuel Rodriguez-Rojas was arrested for driving while impaired. Deandre Lewis via Storyful