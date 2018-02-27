A serial rapist posing as a ride-hail driver attacked seven women, L.A. police say

He posed as a ride-hailing service driver across Los Angeles from Beverly Hills to Alhambra for more than a year, authorities say.
Along the way, he raped and sexually assaulted at least seven women in separate incidents, prosecutors say. Nicolas Morales, 44, of Santa Clarita, Calif., faces 27 felony charges including rape, sodomy, forcible oral copulation and attempted kidnapping, according to a release by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office.
Morales posed as a ride-hailing service driver in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, Alhambra and West Hollywood from October 2016 to January 2018, the release says.
He was arrested Friday afternoon by Alhambra police and scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, reported the Los Angeles Daily News. Prosecutors said they would seek to raise his bail from $1 million to $10.3 million at the hearing.
If convicted as charged, Morales faces up to 300 years to life in prison, the District Attorney’s Office reported. Prosecutors did not say which ride-hailing services Morales pretended to work for.
In April, Uber driver Luis Baez was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a Boston passenger in September 2016 while working under a fake name, according to WCVB.
