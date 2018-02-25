A man who celebrated his birthday by riding a horse onto a California freeway early Saturday faces drunken driving charges, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Don’t ride your horse on the freeway, even if it’s your birthday, California cops say

By Don Sweeney

February 25, 2018 02:08 PM

Luis Alfredo Perez celebrated his 29th birthday early Saturday morning with a horseback ride. Onto a Southern California freeway – while drunk, reported California Highway Patrol officers.

A 911 caller reported a man riding a white horse eastbound on Highway 91 in Long Beach about 1 a.m. Saturday, according to The Orange County Register. Officers caught up with the rider after he exited the highway in Bellflower.

After a field sobriety test, officers arrested Perez, of Placentia, Calif., on suspicion of drunking driving, reported KTLA. His mother came to pick up the horse.

“Just when you think you’ve seen and heard it all … you haven’t,” Jeremy Tolen, a CHP spokesman, told The Orange County Register. The Santa Fe Springs CHP office made several Twitter posts about the incident. “No, you may not ride your horse on the freeway, and certainly not while intoxicated,” noted one.

“We get a chuckle out of the interesting situations we encounter from time to time, but one thing the CHP does not do is ‘horse’ around with DUI,” read another.

