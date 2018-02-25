Transgender wrestler is booed after second straight state title win

6:34 Colorado sheriff defends gun ownership following Florida high school shooting Pause

0:50 Female barista attacked by armed man in Washington state

2:20 A unique American ritual: The school shooting

2:09 Dramatic video shows Seattle police fatally shooting armed carjacker

0:26 T-Rex casually walks student home from Pennsylvania elementary school

1:16 Milwaukee County Zoo tigers get in Olympic spirit to support U.S. women's hockey team

1:00 Texas girl reunited with beloved doll lost during Hurricane Harvey

0:45 See the moment when Hilton Head fishing crew catches 16-foot great white shark

2:44 NCAA denies appeal, forcing Louisville to vacate 2013 basketball title