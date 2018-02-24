In this Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, file photo, Dustin Snyder, 19, kisses his wife Sierra Siverio after exchanging wedding vows at the The Big Red Barn in Plant City, Florida. Snyder, who had been battling a rare form of cancer has died less than a month after marrying his high school sweetheart.
They knew it wouldn’t last. Storybook marriage ends after teen loses cancer battle

By Howard Cohen

February 24, 2018 12:26 PM

Dustin Snyder, the Florida teen who married his high school sweetheart on Jan. 28, in a wedding that touched many, has died.

The story of Snyder and his bride, Sierra Siverio, 21, captured media attention in January when the Plant City teen proposed to his girlfriend on a Thursday and married her three days later on a Sunday near Tampa.

The two were married for only 27 days. His sister Brittany Hails posted on Facebook that her brother “got his wings” on Friday. Sndyer, who battled a rare form of cancer, was 19.

“I love you, Dustin Wayde Snyder. No more suffering. God got you now,” Hails wrote.

The wedding, at the Big Red Barn farmer’s market, was a community affair. Donations covered everything from the rings to the bride’s gown to the venue, WINK News reported.

The push to make the wedding happen fast was because doctors had given Snyder just days to live. He suffered from synovial sarcoma, a cancer that attacks the soft tissues near large joints that is sometimes misdiagnosed as arthritis or bursitis.

The couple starting dating when Snyder was in the sixth grade, went to different schools for a few years, and reunited in high school.

“You fought so hard and held on as long as you could for your family! You were loved by so many, you were an inspiration for so many,” Snyder’s other sister, Sharon Chownyk, posted on Facebook on Friday.

