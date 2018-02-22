San Francisco wakes up to a city full of swings, courtesy of #SwingBombSF

San Franciscans woke up to a surprise last weekend when up to 50 impromptu rope swings appeared across the city, courtesy of a guerrilla group calling itself #SwingBombSF.
“We decided to create a present for the city, where it would wake up one morning and have a moment of surprise,” the anonymous group told SF Weekly. “It really nurtures this inner child, it’s a very playful community. We wanted to play into that, and make the concept of S.F. being an adult playground into a reality.”
The group posted photos of some of the old-fashioned rope swings, marked with the #SwingBombSF hashtag, on its Instagram account. The group installed the swings early Saturday morning in parks and along streets in the city.
“We saw this – this swing just hanging from a tree. It was very random,” Diana Apanovich, visiting with her two daughters from San Diego, told KGO.
Never miss a local story.
City officials, however, say the swings have to come down since they were installed without a permit.
“They did not come to us for us to take a look at what they wanted to do, so that we can ascertain that this is safe,” Dennis Kern, operations manager for the city recreation and parks department, told the station. But first the city has to find them all – #SwingBombSF deliberately chose not to provide a map or listing of the impromptu swings, the group told KGO.
Comments