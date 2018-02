Video released by the NYPD shows two women repeatedly kicking a pregnant teenager in the stairwell of a Bronx, New York building. The two suspects knocked the 19-year-old victim down as she was walking down the building's stairwell on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. The women then repeatedly kicked the victim, took her cellphone and left her at the bottom of the stairs. The victim was treated for bruising and swelling to her face. The woman’s unborn child was expected to be OK.